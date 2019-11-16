Sophia Di Martino in talks to join Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' series

Actor Sophia Di Martino is in negotiations to star alongside Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Studios' "Loki" series, which will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus. Hiddleston is reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of the antihero, with Kate Herron attached to direct.

"Rick & Morty" writer Michael Waldron has penned the series and will serve as the show creator as well as executive producer. Production on the project is expected to start in the beginning of 2020.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story, with the God of mischief at its centre. "Loki" is expected to debut on Disney Plus in 2021.

