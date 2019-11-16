Shameless Season 10 – Creator defines how plot’s possible in absence of Fiona Gallagher

Shameless Season 10 is currently on the air. After a long wait of 8 months, the American comedy-drama television series' tenth season premiered on November 10. Emmy Rossum is not seen in the last episode as Fiona Gallagher but that does not mean that the largely dependable sister has been forgotten.

Before going to Shameless Season 10 spoilers, here's the synopsis of episode 2 titled "Sleep Well My Prince For Tomorrow You Shall Be King" – Frank sets out to make money to keep his place in the house; Lip is overwhelmed by the demands of a newborn; Carl learns more about his mysterious new coworker; Ian and Mickey struggle to keep the romance alive in prison.

Shameless Season 10 brings out the first moments in its overall journey that is without the presence of Fiona Gallagher. In other words, Season 10 is the first time the Gallaghers are confronting new challenges without her. The series' executive producer John Wells recently has given a beautiful explanation to clarify the family's drama in absence of Fiona Gallagher.

"We're trying to do something that is realistic to what happens in families where someone who seems central to everything that is going on with the family moves on with their life. Sometimes people get married. Sometimes people move away for a job. Sometimes people have another job opportunity. When that happens, you stay in touch with them but they slowly, over time, you stay less in touch with them than you did at the beginning, no matter how much you love them. We just want to make sure that we're telling the audience that she is gone but not forgotten by the people on the show," John Wells said, as reported by TVGuide.

While giving more clarity on Shameless Season 10, John Wells said, "Change in family, in the family dynamics. With Fiona gone, it leaves a huge void in who is going to do what and how people are going to do things within the family. This is them having to really face up to it. There's a tremendous amount of change going on. The children have grown up. They are young adults, having children of their own, having relationships of their own. There's lots of change with Fiona no longer there to be the big sister and protector for everyone."

Many fans may be thinking Emmy Rossum will not be seen in Shameless anymore. But that's not true. She made it clear earlier during media conversations that (her character) Fiona Gallagher was not permanently out of the Shameless series. The creators also made it clear that the character was always welcomed to return if Emmy wanted to come back. "I've learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right," she previously said.

Don't miss the airing of Shameless Season 10 episode 2 titled "Sleep Well My Prince For Tomorrow You Shall Be King" on Sunday, November 17 at 9 pm ET on Showtime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Shameless.