International Development News
Development News Edition

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:48 IST
Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film "Justice League" . Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists and has been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" , had left the "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron" , to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe Whedon had significantly toned down the film, making it different from one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately performed moderately at the box office. Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman in the film, has time and again demanded the release of Snyder cut.

But now, he has found support in Gadot and Affleck, who played Wonder Woman and Batman in the film, respectively. On Sunday, Gadot posted a behind-the-scenes image of herself from the film's set on Twitter. In the caption, she used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Soon after, Affleck followed the suit and used the same hashtag on Twitter. Snyder retweeted Gadot's post, saying, "This ancient Amazonian can't be wrong."

He also shared Affleck's post, and tweeted, "Neither can Batman." Momoa had recently said that he has seen the Snyder cut and is confident people will definitely like it.

"I've seen the Snyder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warners and DC and I don't know how they feel about it. But as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it," the "Aquaman" star told MTV said. Asked whether Snyder's version felt different to the one audiences saw in theatres, Momoa said, "Yeah."

"Justice League" , also featuring Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, bowed out in November 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HRD Ministry appoints three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of JNU.

HRD Ministry appoints three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of JNU....

It was bittersweet for John Boyega to leave 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega says it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the Star Wars franchise. The 27-year-old actor, who made his debut in the franchise as Finn with 2015s The Force Awakens, has long maintained that upcoming installment, The R...

James' 33 points fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points...

UPDATE 2-China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding new uncertainties over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored the tension between the worlds two largest economies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019