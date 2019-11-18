Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film "Justice League" . Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists and has been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" , had left the "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron" , to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe Whedon had significantly toned down the film, making it different from one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately performed moderately at the box office. Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman in the film, has time and again demanded the release of Snyder cut.

But now, he has found support in Gadot and Affleck, who played Wonder Woman and Batman in the film, respectively. On Sunday, Gadot posted a behind-the-scenes image of herself from the film's set on Twitter. In the caption, she used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Soon after, Affleck followed the suit and used the same hashtag on Twitter. Snyder retweeted Gadot's post, saying, "This ancient Amazonian can't be wrong."

He also shared Affleck's post, and tweeted, "Neither can Batman." Momoa had recently said that he has seen the Snyder cut and is confident people will definitely like it.

"I've seen the Snyder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warners and DC and I don't know how they feel about it. But as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it," the "Aquaman" star told MTV said. Asked whether Snyder's version felt different to the one audiences saw in theatres, Momoa said, "Yeah."

"Justice League" , also featuring Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, bowed out in November 2017.

