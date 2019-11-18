Will live up to expectations: Kareena on reuniting with Aamir for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is reuniting with Aamir Khan for "Laal Singh Chaddha" , on Monday said the forthcoming film will live up to the audience's expectations. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump" , the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.

The actor duo have previously worked together on "Talaash" and "3 Idiots". Aamir unveiled the first look of "Laal Singh Chaddha" on Monday. Asked about collaborating with Aamir again, Kareena said, "I am sure we will live up to people's expectations."

She was speaking at the trailer launch of "Good Newwz" , directed by Raj Mehta. Talking about "Good Newwz" , Kareena said she was impressed with the story during the narration and was the first one to board the project.

"When Raj narrated the script to me, I thought I was perfect for the role. I loved the script. It was so funny, I couldn't stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package," she added. "Good Newwz" also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is scheduled to be released on December 27.

