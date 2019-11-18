One Piece Chapter 963 spoilers – Nine Red Scabbards to be seen, More on Oden’s character

In our previous two articles, we had detailed discussion on One Piece Chapter 962. Here we will talk more on One Piece Chapter 963. Although the updates on its spoilers are just a few, still you can get some information on Chapter 963.

One Piece Chapter 963 is likely to focus on the relationship between Oden and Whitebeard. Chapter 962 officially releases today in the latest issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine. The recently released chapter is titled "Daimyo and the vassals". It mainly focuses on how Oden gathered his vassals or retainers.

One Piece Chapter 963 is highly expected to continue discussing the past of Oden. The upcoming chapter will continue building his character. His past commenced in Chapter 960 but his life's major incident was depicted in Chapter 961.

On the other hand, the upcoming chapter is highly expected to focus on Inuarashi and Nekomamushi in Wano Country. The chapter, according to Otakukart, will probably be as fast-paced as the previous one was. All the nine red scabbards are likely to be seen in Chapter 963.

There is also a possibility of Edward Newgate to show up at the Wano Country in Chapter 963 to recruit Oden alongside Izo. However, further details and spoilers are yet to be revealed.

One Piece Chapter 963 is likely to be out on November 24. The scans are expected earlier by November 22. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga and anime.