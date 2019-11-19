International Development News
Development News Edition

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square
A large advertisement for Song Hye-Kyo began to run in Time Square from November 17 as a special event for her birthday that falls on November 22. Image Credit: Allkpop

Many believe that the divorce between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo has been a boon to the Descendants of the Sun actress. After her legal split, she got many offers and involvements in her profession compared to her former husband. Now the 37-year-old beautiful actress becomes the first Korean actress to get a beautiful honor on her imminent birthday which millions of people can see and fall in love.

A large advertisement for Song Hye-Kyo began to run in Time Square from November 17 as a special event for her birthday that falls on November 22. Although this kind of honor is gradually becoming common among celebrities and idols, this one makes her the first Korean actress to be gifted a Times Square advertisement for her birthday. According to Allkpop, the Times Square event was organized by both Korean and international fans of Song Joong-Ki's former love.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo's way of recovering from her legal split with Song Joong-Ki could involve some charity works also. According to EconoTimes, she has been donating for the production of Korean guidebooks. It was said that she made a huge donation again.

The beautiful actress also made another contribution and she made her donation via Professor Seo Kyung-Duk of Sungshin Women's University. This was her 18th time to contribute to a big cause that honors the Korean people who sacrificed their lives in liberating their motherland from the clutches of Japanese.

Let's have a look at what Song Joong-Ki is currently doing in the film industry. Apart from Arthdal Chronicles, he is set to star in a new movie titled Anna. Not much is revealed on the movie but reports say that it is going to be a female-centric story that will revolve around the main actress' character. However, the identity of that actress is yet to be revealed. The 34-year-old actor is set to star in the science fiction film The Victory alongside Kim Tae-ri.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Korean celebrities.

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban officials: 3 Taliban in Qatar for prisoner swap

Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have been flown to Qatar for an expected swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban officials said Tuesday. T...

UPDATE 1-California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging the San Francisco company engaged in a systematic and wildly successful campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices. The lawsuit draws on internal co...

Hong Kong leader says campus protesters must surrender

Hong Kongs chief executive said Tuesday that protesters occupying a city center university had to surrender if the three-day stand-off was to be resolved peacefully. In her first public comments on the siege at Hong Kong Polytechnic Univers...

Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': reports

Tehran, Nov 19 AFP Three members of the Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by rioters near Tehran, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late Monday.The assailants wielding knives and machetes ambushed the three -- a Revo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019