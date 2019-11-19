Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Many believe that the divorce between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo has been a boon to the Descendants of the Sun actress. After her legal split, she got many offers and involvements in her profession compared to her former husband. Now the 37-year-old beautiful actress becomes the first Korean actress to get a beautiful honor on her imminent birthday which millions of people can see and fall in love.

A large advertisement for Song Hye-Kyo began to run in Time Square from November 17 as a special event for her birthday that falls on November 22. Although this kind of honor is gradually becoming common among celebrities and idols, this one makes her the first Korean actress to be gifted a Times Square advertisement for her birthday. According to Allkpop, the Times Square event was organized by both Korean and international fans of Song Joong-Ki's former love.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo's way of recovering from her legal split with Song Joong-Ki could involve some charity works also. According to EconoTimes, she has been donating for the production of Korean guidebooks. It was said that she made a huge donation again.

The beautiful actress also made another contribution and she made her donation via Professor Seo Kyung-Duk of Sungshin Women's University. This was her 18th time to contribute to a big cause that honors the Korean people who sacrificed their lives in liberating their motherland from the clutches of Japanese.

Let's have a look at what Song Joong-Ki is currently doing in the film industry. Apart from Arthdal Chronicles, he is set to star in a new movie titled Anna. Not much is revealed on the movie but reports say that it is going to be a female-centric story that will revolve around the main actress' character. However, the identity of that actress is yet to be revealed. The 34-year-old actor is set to star in the science fiction film The Victory alongside Kim Tae-ri.

