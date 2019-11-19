Kriti Kharbanda no longer part of 'Chehre'

Actor Kriti Kharbanda is no longer part of the cast of "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday. The development comes amid reports that Kriti and the producers had a fallout.

Dismissing the reports, the production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification saying the two "mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note". "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours," the statement on the banner's Twitter account read.

Kriti is yet to comment on the update. Co-produced by Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

"Chehre" is scheduled for a February 21, 2020 release.

