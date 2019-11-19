International Development News
Kanye West working follow-up album to 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West working follow-up album to 'Jesus Is King'

Rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be soon coming out with the follow-up to his latest album 'Jesus Is King'. The 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share the news and also hinted at a collaboration with Dr Dre.

"Ye and Dre 'Jesus is King' Part II coming soon," West wrote alongside a photo with Dre. Dre also shared the same photo with the exact caption on his Instagram.

The new album will be his first collaboration with Dr Dre, who has previously worked with artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. "Jesus Is King" , which was West's ninth studio album, was released in October this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

