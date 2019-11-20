International Development News
Emilia Clarke says producer pressured her to perform nude scenes post-'GoT'

Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke says post "Game of Thrones" , she was often pressured into performing nude scenes but she never gave in to the demands. Talking to actor Dax Shepard on his podcast "Armchair Expert" , Clarke, without naming them, said some producers thought she would be willing to do the nude scenes because she did so in HBO's epic fantasy series, that ended in May.

"I'm a lot savvier with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing. I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your 'Game of Thrones' fans'. And I'm like, 'F**k you.' I feel like I've seen enough now to know what is actually needed," Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the show, said. The 33-year-old actor said she has immense respect for Jason Momoa, who starred opposite her as Khal Drogo in the first season of "GOT", as he helped her get through the nude scenes.

"It's only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways. Because Jason had experienced, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, 'Sweetie, this is how it's meant to be and this is how it's not meant to be, and I'm going to make sure that's the way it goes'," Clarke recalled. The actor said Momoa would rush to give her a robe after she completed filming a nude scene.

"He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being. He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where I didn't know I needed to be taken care of," Clarke added. The actor most recently starred in comedy "Last Christmas" with "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding. The Paul Feig-directed film released on November 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

