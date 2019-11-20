Eddie Murphy to receive Career Achievement Award at CCA awards

Veteran actor-producer Eddie Murphy will receive the Career Achievement Award at the 2020 Critics Choice Association awards. The event is designed to celebrate more than 100 years of black cinema and will be felicitating three other individuals -- actors Nia Long, Chiwetel Ejiofor and director Kasi Lemmons -- will also be honoured for their outstanding achievements in film in 2019, reported Deadline.

Murphy will receive the award as a tribute to his diverse roles over the years -- "Coming to America" , "Dr Dolittle", and "Dreamgirls" . He recently played Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name". Through his performance, he shed light on an era when African-American artistes were pioneering ways to reach out to the black audiences and tell their stories.

Long will be honoured for her performance as Eunice Garrett in Apple's "The Banker" , a story about African Americans forging their own path to the American dream. Director Lemmons will be recognised for her latest directorial "Harriet", the first-ever feature film about runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo as the freedom fighter.

Ejiofor will be honoured for his feature film directorial and screenwriting debut and his performance in "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" . The Netflix film is based on a memoir by the Malawian engineer William Kamkwamba.

