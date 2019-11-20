International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate Grammy nods, Taylor Swift sidelined

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate Grammy nods, Taylor Swift sidelined
Image Credit: ANI

Pop newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X dominated Grammy nominations on Wednesday in a list for the highest awards in the music industry that favored diversity and women over established stars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Lizzo, the body-positive "Truth Hurts" and "Juice" singer, scored a leading eight nods, including in the top categories of album and record of the year and best new artist.

"Thank you," tweeted Lizzo. "This has been an incredible year for music and I'm just so thankful to even be a part of it." Eilish, the 17-year-old Los Angeles "Bad Guy" alt-pop sensation, got six nods, along with black, gay country rapper Lil Nas X, 20, whose catchy "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus topped the Billboard singles charts for a record 19 weeks this year.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with indie band Bon Iver, pop-rocker Lana del Rey, pop singer Ariana Grande, rockers Vampire Weekend and R&B artist H.E.R. Grande got five nominations, including for her hit "7 Rings" while Beyonce scored four, mostly for the songs she wrote for the new version of animated film "The Lion King" and for the "Homecoming" concert film of her 2018 Coachella show.

Five of the eight albums of the year nominees were women and four female artists will compete for record of the year, injecting new life into the Grammy Awards which has a tradition of rewarding the same artists. Deborah Dugan, the new chief executive of the Recording Academy whose members select the nominees and winners, said the nominations marked a new era for the organization that "welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise."

That meant that 10-time Grammy winner Swift, whose new album "Lover" is one of the year's biggest sellers, was omitted for a second straight year from the album and record of the year categories, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Swift got three nods - song of the year for "Lover," best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

Other acts snubbed by the Grammys included K-Pop band BTS, which has a huge following in the United States but got no nominations on Wednesday; Bruce Springsteen, whose album "Western Stars" was well-reviewed; the newly re-united Jonas Brothers who got just one nod, for single "Sucker"; and British singers Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi. The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, and will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Saudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development

Saudi Arabias King Salman struck a defiant note against the kingdoms enemies, saying on Wednesday that missile and drone strikes it blames on Iran had not halted development and reiterating that Riyadh will not hesitate to defend itself. In...

Witness: Worked with Giuliani at Trump's 'express direction'

Washington, Nov 20 AP Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the express direction of President Donald Trump and pushed for a political quid pro quo with Kyi...

Delhi BJP protests at Jal Board headquarters over water quality

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Delhi Jal Board DJB headquarters on Wednesday, amid the raging controversy of drinking water quality in the city. Delhiites are craving for drops of pure water and they will not forgiv...

Rly panel chief objects to Khushwant's 'obscene' book at stall

The chairman of a Railway committee on Wednesday directed a book vendor at the citys railway station to stop selling renowned writer Khushwant Singhs novel Women, Sex, Love and Lust, saying that such obscene literature may spoil the future ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019