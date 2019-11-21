'IFFI at 50' digital exhibition showcasing Indian cinema's evolution opens in Goa

An interactive digital exhibition 'IFFI at 50' opened here on Thursday with the aim to educate youth and children about the evolution of Indian cinema through the ages. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare, who inaugurated the exhibition, said children and youth will be attracted to the exhibition as they will have an interactive experience and can get the information themselves.

It also showcases various new techniques being used by the film industry, Khare said. The exhibition 'IFFI@50' is being organized by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Darya Sangam near Kala Academy here.

Khare said the main aim of the exhibition is to attract youth towards the film sector which has shown a growth rate of 13.5 per cent last year. "The exhibition shows the history of films in an interactive digital way. From the 50s and 60s until up to 2010 it takes us through various stages of the journey of films," an official statement said.

The aim of the exhibition is to show how the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) helps to showcase Indian cinema to the world and also make India a platform where the world cinema can be showcased, it said. The visitors to this exhibition will experience the evolution of Indian Cinema through various installations.

In addition to this, there are various first of its kind hi-tech features that have been used in the exhibition like Zoetrope (moving picture creative installation), 360 degree immersive experience area through 50 camera setups, augmented reality experience, vertical digital display panels, virtual reality tools, hologram technology, IFFI's journey through digital panels etc. The exhibition has information and pictures from the very first motion picture in 1913 till date.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, various competitions are being organized such as film quiz and short films on government initiatives like Swachh Bharat, shunning single-use plastic, etc. Noted filmmakers Rahul Rawail and Subhash Ghai were also present on the occasion.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth came together on Wednesday for the opening of the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India here at a ceremony steeped in glamour, nostalgia, and entertainment.

