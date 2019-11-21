Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

With around three months left for Outlander Season 5 to premiere, the avid viewers are passionately looking forward to another trailer or teaser from Starz. The viewers have seen many characters being eliminated for various reasons but none of them has ever spoken out. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the upcoming season.

Before coming into Outlander Season 5, let us notify you that Outlander Season 3 is coming over Netflix on December 10. Netflix added the first two seasons of the series in May 2019. Now this is the time for fans to enjoy Season 3 and its precious moments, mainly for those who highly missed it.

As far as Outlander Season 5 is concerned, it will be based on The Fiery Cross. The imminent season will be comprised of 12 episodes. The good news is that fans will get to see a number of new faces including Chirs Larkin as Richard Brown, Bronwyn James as Fanny Beardsley, Jon Tarcy as Isaiah Morton, Ned Dennehy as Lionel Brown and Anna Burnett as Alicia Brown. Balfe and Heughan will be back in their leading roles, along with Skelton and everyone's favorite Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser, Cheetsheet noted.

However, many may be surprised to know that Jamie should not be worried that Claire's first husband will try to win her back. He will not be returning as a ghost and he will not be magically brought back to life. Even the returning of Lesley in Outlander Season 5 is not confirmed and fans are curious to know more on this character. Last year many fans tweeted RIP when Lesley was announced dead and the character was killed by Stephen Bonnet (Edward Speleers) during a robbery. Fans were shocked to see Lesley's corpse lying with his throat cut open. However, in a recent conversation with ThreeIfBySpace.net, Keith Fleming discussed his character in the drama television series.

"You get a hunch contractually. I didn't initially know if I was going to be in series four; I had no idea how long I was going to be in series three to be honest. If you upset the wrong people or they have to cut some scenes, suddenly you can be out," Keith Fleming said.

The most beautiful update is that Starz has confirmed there shall be Outlander Season 6.

Outlander Season 5 will be premiered on February 16, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.