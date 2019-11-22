International Development News
Development News Edition

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:30 IST
KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer
Image Credit: Flickr

A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The costumes, worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, are just two of more than 200 items of 1960s pop culture being sold from the collection amassed by American John Azarian over 30 years.

The Batman and Robin costumes, complete with capes, masks, boots, gloves, and tights, are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at the Dec. 17 auction, Profiles in History said on Friday. Azarian said the two costumes from his favorite childhood TV show were being sold as a single lot.

"I wouldn't want to break up the pair. They are the only complete and original pair in the world. There are other costumes but they are missing pieces or there are replica pieces. Mine is 100% authentic," Azarian said. He is also selling a working Batmobile Batphone (with a high estimate of $50,000) and the Shakespeare bust with a hidden switch that opened the entrance to the Batcave on "Batman" , which has an estimated price of $40,000-$60,000.

Other items include tunics worn by Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock and William Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek: The Original Series"; Lynda Carter's superhero ensemble from the "Wonder Woman" 1970s TV series; and the signature pink harem costume from "I Dream of Jeannie", which is estimated to sell for up to $55,000. "I'm a child of the sixties. These are the shows that I grew up with, that I loved as a kid. I didn't collect for investment purposes," said Azarian, who lives in New Jersey.

"Growing up, my favorite show was 'Batman.' My mother would plop me in front of the TV while she was making dinner and 'Batman' would come on," he recalled. The auction items represent about 25 percent of Azarian's pop culture collection of about 1,500 items.

"I just feel it's time for me to move on and let somebody else enjoy them as much as I have for the last 30 years," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019