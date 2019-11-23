International Development News
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26
The previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended with a vow that the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina is very close to discover the flood tunnels. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 has already returned on November 5 and episode 3 was already aired on November 19. Fans are getting more interested to the reality series and its imminent episodes as things are gradually getting more exciting.

The previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended with a vow that the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina is very close to discover the flood tunnels. It was also revealed that these tunnels would lead them to the centuries-old mysterious Money Pit. Due to this assurance, fans are ardently waiting for episode 4 to be aired. Even Gary Drayton, the metal detector expert has discovered a mysterious artifact. He believes that it may have a link with the Founding Fathers. This will get much clarity in episode 4.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 titled 'The Lucky Thirteen' is: After years of searching, the team believes they have found the elusive flood tunnel that will lead them to the Money Pit; Gary discovers a mysterious artifact that may have a connection to the Founding Fathers.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 3 titled 'Eye of the Swamp' is: Gary detects a strange, stone structure embedded in the swamp and after years of searching and speculation, the Laginas get scientific proof that the swamp is young and likely man-made.

The discovery of swages is also interesting and the experts believe that could be from the 14th century. This shifted the experts' initial thoughts that a ship lies beneath the swamp. Even in the official synopsis of episode 2 titled 'Core Values' it was revealed that "the swamp is man-made". But the more the team explores, it seems to get a clear picture that what they detected in Season 6 was not a ship.

Don't miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 titled 'The Lucky Thirteen' on Tuesday, November 26 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had misled the governor. F...

UPDATE 3-On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trumps decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there. H...

.

Bangladesh second innings Shadman Islam lbw b Ishant 0Imrul Kayes c Kohli b Ishant 5 Mominul Haque c Saha b Ishant 0Mohammad Mithun c Shami b Umesh 6 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 59Mahmudullah retd hurt 39 Mehidy Hasan c Kohli b Ishant 15Taijul ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep

India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century and his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday. After India d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019