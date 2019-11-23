The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 has already returned on November 5 and episode 3 was already aired on November 19. Fans are getting more interested to the reality series and its imminent episodes as things are gradually getting more exciting.

The previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended with a vow that the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina is very close to discover the flood tunnels. It was also revealed that these tunnels would lead them to the centuries-old mysterious Money Pit. Due to this assurance, fans are ardently waiting for episode 4 to be aired. Even Gary Drayton, the metal detector expert has discovered a mysterious artifact. He believes that it may have a link with the Founding Fathers. This will get much clarity in episode 4.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 titled 'The Lucky Thirteen' is: After years of searching, the team believes they have found the elusive flood tunnel that will lead them to the Money Pit; Gary discovers a mysterious artifact that may have a connection to the Founding Fathers.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 3 titled 'Eye of the Swamp' is: Gary detects a strange, stone structure embedded in the swamp and after years of searching and speculation, the Laginas get scientific proof that the swamp is young and likely man-made.

The discovery of swages is also interesting and the experts believe that could be from the 14th century. This shifted the experts' initial thoughts that a ship lies beneath the swamp. Even in the official synopsis of episode 2 titled 'Core Values' it was revealed that "the swamp is man-made". But the more the team explores, it seems to get a clear picture that what they detected in Season 6 was not a ship.

Don't miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 titled 'The Lucky Thirteen' on Tuesday, November 26 on History.