International Development News
Development News Edition

Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taiwan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:57 IST
Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan
China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. Image Credit: Flickr

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year.

China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. The move came after the annual event caused uproar last year in China and amongst Chinese stars at the ceremony when Taiwanese director Fu Yue made comments in support of Taiwan's formal independence.

"This is not easy to comment on, everyone knows that. Of course, it is a loss, which can be seen on the red carpet or in the works participating in the film festival," said Taiwan-born Oscar-winner Lee, who is the festival's chairman. "Of course, the best works, I personally think that they are just as good as in previous years, we still have very good works this year," he added.

"We, of course, feel regret due to fewer (movies and participants) this year but our arms are opened forever, as long as you are a Chinese-speaking movie director we are welcoming you." Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong's family drama "A Sun" and fellow Taiwanese director John Hsu's psychological horror "Detention" were the biggest winners on Saturday night, in a ceremony largely devoid of politics.

Hsu made a brief mention of the months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, which are being closely followed in democratic Taiwan, saying that because of these events "we cannot forget how we achieved our freedom". This is the first time no Chinese films have been nominated since 1996, the year Jiang Wen's "In The Heat Of The Sun" became the first film from China to participate in the event.

Beijing has been using the international stage to assert its sovereignty over the island amid rising Chinese pressure, which also includes military drills. Taipei has repeatedly denounced what it sees as Chinese moves aimed at manipulating the island's presidential and legislative elections in January. The Golden Horse Awards were founded in 1962 and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the Chinese-speaking film industry, with submissions mainly coming from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

This year there were also submissions from Southeast Asia. Last year, the Chinese movie "Dying to Survive" won and was nominated in 7 award categories, while Chinese director Zhang Yimou won the best director for his period film "Shadow".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019