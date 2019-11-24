International Development News
Development News Edition

Good Newwz: Diljit deals with 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome', check out his medical report

In the pursuit of 'Good Newwz', Diljit Dosanjh as Honey Batra was diagnosed with a 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome', proof of which is his recently dropped medical report on social media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:26 IST
Good Newwz: Diljit deals with 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome', check out his medical report
Diljit Dosanjh's medical report (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the pursuit of 'Good Newwz', Diljit Dosanjh as Honey Batra was diagnosed with a 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome', proof of which is his recently dropped medical report on social media. After Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti (Kareena Kapoor) Batra as the 'top quality bearer' and 'most fierce bearer' respectively, here's Honey who is just a confused man with symptoms like 'Munda zidd pe ada."

As seen in the report, he has been prescribed a treatment named - 'Logon ko thodi space do! (antariksh wala nahi yaar)'. Also attached to the report is a snap of the actor wearing a maroon jacket over a yellow tee and a matching turban. Earlier on Saturday, makers of the film introduced Kareena and Akshay's character in the same eccentric way.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged and the couple is left in a complete state of shock when the doctor informs about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun! Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...

Use winter to your advantage to take 'Fit India Movement 'forward: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to take advantage of the upcoming winter season and promote the Fit India Movement in the country. In the 59th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, he said Winters are ...

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019