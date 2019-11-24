Entertainment News Summary: Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse. Singer Iggy Azalea reports jewelry worth $366,000 stolen in a burglary

"Fancy" singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over $366,000 in jewelry from their Atlanta home, police said on Friday. Iggy, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, told police a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at $70,000 to a $57,000 Audemars Piquet diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, a police report said. Marking 40 years, Simple Minds say touring 'keeps us going'

Forty years since releasing their debut album, Scottish rock band Simple Minds have no plans to slow down just yet, saying life on the road is "the thing that keeps us going" as they embark on a world tour next year. Formed in Glasgow in the 1970s, the group, whose name was inspired by a lyric from David Bowie's "The Jean Genie", has seen its line-up change over the years but is still fronted by founding members lead vocalist Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill. Attention! South Korean boyband BTS have to do military service

Hit South Korean boy band BTS will not be given exemption from mandatory military service, the defence ministry has said, reaffirming its policy of no exceptions for pop stars. The decision is likely to fuel debate in South Korea, which remains technically at war with North Korea, about whether entertainers and athletes should have to do their full military service, of about 18 months when they might be at the peak of their careers. KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer

A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The costumes, worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, are just two of more than 200 items of 1960s pop culture being sold from the collection amassed by American John Azarian over 30 years. Death threats prompt music executive to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift

Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace. Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show. Netflix says Staunton 'The Crown' casting reports 'pure speculation'

Netflix has dismissed as "pure speculation" media reports that British actress Imelda Staunton would portray Queen Elizabeth in future seasons of "The Crown" , saying it was filming the fourth series and had yet to commission future instalments. Several outlets on Friday quoted a Daily Mail report saying the 63-year-old screen and stage actress had been "approached by senior producers and casting directors" from the hit show to portray the British monarch from her mid-60s. Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. Victoria's Secret holiday fashion show canceled as marketing plans 'evolve'

The annual Victoria's Secret fashion show, known for its jewel-encrusted bras and supermodels sporting angel wings, will not be held this holiday season, parent L Brands Inc said on Thursday. The decision comes after the apparel retailer said in May the TV special was not going to be part of network television as the company evaluates its marketing strategy for the show. Apple delays movie theatre release of 'The Banker'

Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theatre release of the movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, a source close to the company said on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about the period drama. The movie's debut on Apple's newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ will also likely be delayed, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)