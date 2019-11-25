International Development News
Development News Edition

Doing Ram Gopal Varma's film changed my life: Chandrababu lookalike Prabhune

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:59 IST
Doing Ram Gopal Varma's film changed my life: Chandrababu lookalike Prabhune

Former autorickshaw driver Dhananjay Prabhune, a lookalike of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was spotted by director Ram Gopal Varma, says acting in Telugu films has changed his life. Prabhune, who will be seen playing Chandrababu Naidu in Varma’s upcoming Telugu directorial, “Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu”, was honoured by the local rickshaw union on Sunday here.

Talking to the media, Prabhune praised the director and his crew for taking special care of him during the shooting of the film. The people of Andhra were very kind and the food was tasty, he said, adding that he loved working in the Telugu film industry.

Prabhune said his life has transformed after getting the opportunity to act in the Telugu films. Kalu Komatkar, president of the rickshaw union, said the auto drivers were proud that one of their fellowmen had found a place in the movies, that too in the south film industry.

“This is a great honour for us,” Komatkar added. Dombivili-based Prabhune used to drive rickshaw in the township and later started a hotel in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district.

Last year, while in Trimbakeshwar, he shot to fame as Chandrababu Naidu lookalike after a tourist shared a video of Prabhune serving food on the social media. The post went viral and caught Varma's attention. Varma, best known for films “Satya”, “Shiva”, “Kaun?” among others, sent out a tweet, asking people to help trace the man in the clip. The filmmaker even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the one who found Prabhune.

Prabhune was tracked within hours. Varma was then making his Telugu-language film “Lakshmi’s NTR”, a biographical drama based on the life of former film actor and Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. Though actor Sritej played Chandrababu Naidu in “Lakshmi’s NTR”, Varma cast Prabhune in “Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu” as the former CM.

"Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu”, based on the political developments in Andhra Pradesh, is slated to be released on November 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy

The credit of establishing Akshay Kumar as one of the most bankable actors in the comedy genre goes to Priyadarshan and the veteran filmmaker on Monday revealed they are collaborating again for a film which would be a laugh riot. The direct...

Rahul speaks briefly in Lok Sabha, accuses govt of 'murdering' democracy in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke briefly during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha but did not ask his query and accused the government of murdering democracy in Maharashtra. Gandhi, who spoke while opposition members were protestin...

NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws, Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finis...

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019