International Development News
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:28 IST
Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar
Late Nimish Pilankar . (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar. The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemorrhage.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay expressed deepest condolences to the family of Pilankar. He tweeted, "Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time." Nimish made his debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' and worked for several projects including Housefull 4, Bypass Road, Marjaavan, Kesari, Jalebi, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition carries out launches air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast

A Saudi-led military coalition carried out airstrikes near Yemens Red Sea port of Ras Isa on Monday, residents said, in a rare operation since a U.N.-brokered ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago in Yemens Hodeidah region. Residents repo...

Congress leader Deepak Singh arrives in Parliament on bicycle, wearing anti-pollution mask

Congress legislative party leader Deepak Singh on Monday attempted to draw the attention of the state government towards the issue of pollution, by arriving at the Uttar Pradesh assembly on a bicycle and donning an anti-pollution mask.The l...

CORRECTED-SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...

Vistara introduces Mumbai-Colombo flight

Adding Sri Lanka as the fourth country on its network, Vistara airlines on Monday started flight operations from Mumbai to Colombo.The Mumbai-Colombo flight will operate on all days of the week except Wednesdays.The airline inaugurated its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019