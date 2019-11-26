International Development News
Karan Johar meets David Benioff, DB Weiss at 2019 International Emmy Awards

Look who Karan Johar found at the 47th International Emmy Awards. It's none other than the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Karan Johar meets David Benioff, DB Weiss at 2019 International Emmy Awards
David Benioff, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and DB Weiss (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Look who Karan Johar found at the 47th International Emmy Awards. It's none other than the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and DB Weiss. Karan who is attending the mega event for his project 'Lust Stories' looked overwhelmed in the snap he uploaded with the ace producers and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

"Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys," he wrote alongside the picture which has been clicked at the Hilton New York Hotel. While the 47-year-old producer-director looked dapper sporting a decorated black blazer over a plain white shirt, the showrunner duo behind HBO's globally acclaimed record-breaking series appeared classy donning black tuxedos.

Anurag on the other hand kept it desi and simple wearing a formal sherwani suit with silver buttons on it. The Netflix film 'Lust Stories' was nominated under the TV Movie/Mini-Series category along with two other Indian projects - 'Sacred Games' and 'The Remix'.

Matchbox Pictures production 'Safe Harbour' won the International Emmy Awards under the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. Nominations for the ceremony were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

