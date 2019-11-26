International Development News
Development News Edition

Marina Gera bags Best Performance award at 47th Intl Emmy Awards

Hungarian actor Marina Gera on Monday (local time) bagged the award for the Best Performance by an Actress at the 47th International Emmy Awards, beating Radhika Apte.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:18 IST
Marina Gera bags Best Performance award at 47th Intl Emmy Awards
Radhika Apte and Marina Gera (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hungarian actor Marina Gera on Monday (local time) bagged the award for the Best Performance by an Actress at the 47th International Emmy Awards, beating Radhika Apte. The actor won the trophy for her performance in her film 'Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)' produced by Szupermodern Studio Ltd.

Directed by Attila Szasz, the film narrates the story of women who suffered the cruelty of Soviet soldiers during their invasion in Hungary. Radhika, who essayed the role of a college professor in one of the films of 'Lust Stories' looked ravishing donning a golden-brown see-through gown at the event's red carpet.

Meanwhile, the Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' won the award for the movie/mini-series category defeating the Indian film 'Lust Stories'. 'The Remix', which was India's entry in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, also got defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night'.

The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series. At the extravagant event, the team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the flick, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.

The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019