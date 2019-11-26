International Development News
Development News Edition

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses gratitude after 'McMafia' bags Emmy award

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed gratitude for winning a trophy along with his team of 'McMafia' at the 47th International Emmy Awards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:24 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses gratitude after 'McMafia' bags Emmy award
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and James Watkins (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed gratitude for winning a trophy along with his team of 'McMafia' at the 47th International Emmy Awards. Beating many series, including Nawazuddin and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Sacred Games', the UK's thriller series also starring the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor won the Best Drama Series award on Monday (local time).

The 45-year-old actor shared a few snaps along with the cast and crew of 'McMafia' and wrote, "It's a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in NewYork with one of my favourite Director James Watkins for our work #McMafia". He also congratulated his co-stars including James Norton, David Strathairn, Israeli actor Oshri Cohen, and a few others for their achievement.

"Congratulations @JamesNorton @DavidStraithirn @OshriCohen @MerabNindzi & the Team #McMafia @iemmys @bbc #bestdramaseries," he added. In the pictures, Nawazuddin is all smiles, posing for the lenses along with his director James Watkins.

Produced by Cuba Pictures, 'McMafia' charts Alex Godman's journey as he is drawn into the world of organised crime. The English-raised son of Russian exiles, Alex spent his life trying to escape their criminal past. But when his family is threatened, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves. At the ceremony taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel, 'Lust Stories' nominated in the TV Movie/mini-series lost to Australia's 'Safe Harbour'.

Moreover, the award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. She won against Radhika Apte. 'The Remix', which was India's entry in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, also was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night'.

Meanwhile, Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series. The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was ...

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

NHL roundup: Stars' 7th straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019