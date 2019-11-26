Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton plan their thanksgiving family getaway

For American singer Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton, Thanksgiving has been a big family getaway and they blending their families for the holiday season since the time they began dating. For years now, the couple has spent the holiday uniting their loved ones (including Stefani's son 13-year-old son Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, 5-year-old Apollo) at Shelton's sprawling Oklahoma property and both the stars have been documenting the extended fun weekend on their respective social media accounts.

On Monday (local time), the 50-year-old singer, Stefani, said, "We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us," told, ahead of The Voice's live show. "Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it's just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it's fun." Reported Entertainment Tonight as cited by People magazine. Since November 2015, it's been a tradition they started, when they began dating each other and the couple won't abandon the tradition this year.

The 'Rich Girl' singer goes on to add, "This'll be ... I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that," added Shelton of their holiday plans. "We're taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away." Back in April, Shelton and Stefani attended the premiere of animated comedy movie 'UglyDolls' with the former 'No Doubt' member's three sons.

Shelton joked to in an interview "My cool points went up with this one," on the orange carpet at the time. "The kids are super excited about this movie. I'm excited for them because it's such a great message." The country singer continued, "It's a rare thing for Gwen and [me] to even get out at all. We don't really get a chance to do anything," One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school, it just never works out for us to all go out. We get to do it about four or five times a year, this is one of them." (ANI)

