Salute Hemant Oberoi, all other real-life heroes: Anupam Kher after meeting Chef

On the 11th anniversary of brutal 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, veteran actor Anupam Kher met Chef Hemant Oberoi, who saved the lives of many people during the attacks. The 64-year-old actor, who is playing the character of Hemant in his upcoming film 'Hotel Mumbai,' took to Twitter to share the pictures.

"Heroes don't have the need to be known as heroes, they just do what heroes do because it is right and it must be done." I portray #ChefHemantOberoi in @hotelmumbaifilm. 11years back, today, he saved many lives at @TajMahalMumbai. I salute him & all the other #RealLifeHeroes," Anupam wrote alongside the pictures. Earlier, the actor said that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.

The film also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel along with Armie Hammer. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

