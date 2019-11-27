International Development News
Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Image Courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed disoriented in a hospital bed post-surgery, according to Fox News.

The video was recorded by Reynolds and showed his wife being under the effect of anaesthesia. "Literally 4 weeks after I said, 'I'd give my right hand to be in this movie!' (Good thing no one told me to 'break a leg')," Lively, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story of herself on Monday.

Reynolds recorded his wife's post-surgery moments while playing Tone Loc's song 'Wild Thing'. "My husband somehow knew 'Wild Thing' would be my version of smelling salts," she wrote while giving a subtle wink to the lenses after hearing Reynolds playing the song.

"I've never felt so seen. Or high. Also... I have zero recollection of this," Lively concluded the post. The 'Savages' star also tagged the official page for her latest film, 'The Rhythm Section' which is set to hit big screens on January 31, 2020.

In the film, she is essaying the role of Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge post her family's death in an orchestrated plane crash. The film also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. (ANI)

