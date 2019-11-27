Andrea Riseborough to lead psychological thriller 'Here Before'

Actor Andrea Riseborough is set to star in psychological thriller "Here Before", set in Belfast. According to Variety, the film marks the directorial debut of Stacey Gregg, whose writing credits include shows like "Riviera" and "KAOs".

Gregg recently co-directed "Inside Bitch" for the Royal Court Theatre in London. In "Here Before", Riseborough will play a bereaved mother, who, after new neighbours move in, starts questioning her reality.

Also attached to star in the film are Jonjo O'Neill, Martin McCann and Eileen O'Higgins. Riseborough's credits include "Birdman" , "Nocturnal Animals" and "Black Mirror" . She will next be seen in "Grudge", scheduled for a 2020 release.

Production is underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

