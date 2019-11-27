International Development News
Development News Edition

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star Alisha Wainwright

It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:11 IST
Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star Alisha Wainwright
Jessica Biel (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers. The 27-year-old star stepped out on Monday afternoon for some work in Los Angeles. While leaving a building in the area, the star flashed the cameras a smile and walked to her waiting Tesla with a look of ease, reported E-News.

The star was spotted in a plain white long sleeve tee, black belted pants and a pair of fashionable tennis shoes. She also carried a chic black purse. Biel's calm appearance isn't all that surprising considering a source previously told E-News the couple is "going to move on from this."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," a source shared. "[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

And there's no reason for Biel to doubt his innocence. Multiple sources told E-News that Justin and co-star Alisha Wainwright are simply friends. "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," an insider shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

While another source added, "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

French defence minister heads to Mali to honour troops killed in helicopter crash

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honor the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunte...

Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a decade ends

Operations resumed at Canadas largest railway, Canadian National Railway Co. , on Wednesday, a day after company and union officials reached a tentative deal to end an eight-day-long strike that had triggered a severe propane shortage and l...

Septuagenarian siblings save Rs 46K, but all are banned notes

Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes ...

DMK demands withdrawal of cases filed against Kudankulam agitators

The DMK on Wednesday demanded withdrawal of cases filed against those protesting against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, T R Baalu, Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, said more than 10,000 people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019