Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star Alisha Wainwright

It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers. The 27-year-old star stepped out on Monday afternoon for some work in Los Angeles. While leaving a building in the area, the star flashed the cameras a smile and walked to her waiting Tesla with a look of ease, reported E-News.

The star was spotted in a plain white long sleeve tee, black belted pants and a pair of fashionable tennis shoes. She also carried a chic black purse. Biel's calm appearance isn't all that surprising considering a source previously told E-News the couple is "going to move on from this."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," a source shared. "[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

And there's no reason for Biel to doubt his innocence. Multiple sources told E-News that Justin and co-star Alisha Wainwright are simply friends. "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," an insider shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

While another source added, "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together." (ANI)

