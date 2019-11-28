International Development News
Must extend observation to environment around: Filmmaker Gautam Halder

Must extend observation to environment around: Filmmaker Gautam Halder
Gautam Halder, a National award-winning Bengali director, spoke about his film Nirban that deals with rising above petty prejudices and finding nirvana at a Press conference held on the last day of IFFI 2019 at Panaji Goa, "In today's era of globalization inferior beliefs have created a dark abyss, greed for power and violence. Astonishingly the ways to overcome are simply hidden in the conscience. Hence we must extend our observation to the environment around", he said.

On the response to his film at IFFI, Halder said that "I didn't expect such a great response here. I interacted with few Bengalis and other international directors and it has been a great experience. It's been amazing and I'm grateful to the organizers for selecting the film."

A documentary filmmaker himself he feels, "I'm always in favor of a documentary film. The best award for a filmmaker is the reaction of the audience. I don't expect any award but the reception and acceptability of the audience."

He said that if documentaries are shown across Indian villages, it'll help build film culture. He added, "It's not very expensive and we should think about it. There should be a basic film making workshop as it'll generate interest." The movie is made in Bengali and Hindi.

Talking about his non-feature film Satyarathi, based on the Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi who is one of India's noted crusaders against child trafficking director Pankaj Johar said, "I know Mr. Satyarthi even before he received the Nobel Prize. I was researching some other film but happened to discuss his documentary on child labor." The movie is commissioned by the Films Division.

"It is the journey of Mr. Satyarthi and how he rescues the children in the film," said Johar at the press conference.

"I also took help from his own organization. Children who are put into labor are mostly from Orissa, Jharkhand, Bihar and few parts of Uttar Pradesh. The sexual trafficking is mainly from the Northeast and Bengal. The girls are sold in Haryana and Sivakasi down south."

He added, "Parents don't know what happens to their kids and the children are lured based on false promises. They're never told the reality of the situation."

Nirban Synopsis

When Bijolibala meets with an accident, Hasi volunteers to donate blood to her. Bijolibala gets discharged but is advised complete bed rest. Soon, Hasi's dedication and warm presence soothe Bijolibala's mind. When Hasi dies of cancer, Hasi's child Bhutu finds a new mother in Bijolibala. The twist in the tale comes when a sudden letter reveals that Hasi was originally Hasina, a Muslim who after her marriage chose to spend the rest of her life as a Brahmin! Bijolibala is now faced with a spiritual dilemma.

Sathyarthi Synopsis

Language: English, Hindi

Kailash Satyarthi has spent his lifetime rescuing kids from slavery and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 2014. His organization, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), has rescued close to 100,000 kids in the last three decades and has influenced hundreds of traffickers to change their ways. The film looks at his journey and goes behind the scenes to witness first-hand how he has changed the lives of thousands of children.

(With Inputs from PIB)

