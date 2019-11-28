International Development News
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Gay sex is banned - so Ghanaians dance against homophobia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Accra
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:50 IST
FEATURE-Gay sex is banned - so Ghanaians dance against homophobia
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gay sex may be illegal in Ghana - dancing isn't. So rappers and singers are using music videos to embrace LGBT+ life and fight homophobia in this conservative West African nation.

"Definitely this is the strongest way to create change," said Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, part of the rap duo FOKN Bois. "The main thing the youth consume is music videos."

In one new video, young men dance provocatively in a gay club. In another, a singer wanders through a wonderland populated by scantily clad women and drag queens. Same-sex relations are illegal in the West African country, and it's too dangerous for celebrities to come out as gay.

Hence the stealth attack on homophobia. Although the colonial-era law is rarely enforced, activists say it means that violence and abuse against the LGBT+ community are condoned and that attacks often go unreported.

GAY VIBE Known for controversial social commentary, the group FOKN Bois was offered $100,000 by an investor this year to tone down its "gay vibe", Owusu-Bonsu said, referring to its pink album cover showing the two artists, bare-chested, sharing a smile.

They refused, instead of releasing a music video that addressed the "gay vibe" outright, filmed with members of the LGBT+ community in a gay-friendly nightclub in Ghana's capital Accra. "We are friends with many people in this community, and we need to show our solidarity," said Owusu-Bonsu by phone.

The song, featuring Nigerian pop star Mr. Eazi, is called "True Friends". In YouTube comments, some viewers disparaged the group, but others discussed how homosexuality used to be accepted in traditional Ghanaian culture and had only became stigmatized with the arrival of Europeans and Christianity.

"People are having real conversations and it's been more positive than negative," said Bondzie Mensa Ansah, the other member of Fokn Bois. "I feel like that's the most important thing. Once people start talking about it, some change will happen," he said.

Singers around the world have often been at the vanguard of efforts to smash gay prejudice, from an LGBT+ punk band breaking taboos in Muslim-majority Malaysia to a London rapper tackling homophobia through his lyrics. PROGRESS AND PUSHBACK

Many West African countries have anti-gay laws on the books and some enforce them more ardently than Ghana, which has not prosecuted anyone in recent years. Ghana is also ahead of the pack in discussing LGBT+ issues, in contrast to countries such as Senegal where the topic remains taboo. "There is huge progress in promoting inclusion," said Davis Mac-Iyalla, a Ghana-based LGBT+ activist and head of the Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa.

"Now you can see people that will address LGBT issues and say, 'Listen, LGBT people are human beings and deserve equal rights.'" The push for greater acceptance has though hit a backlash.

Plans to introduce inclusive sex education in schools were met with outrage earlier this year, and the U.S.-based Christian group World Congress of Families held a conference in Ghana last month to push an anti-LGBT+ agenda. Most of the anti-LGBT+ rhetoric in Ghana comes from Christian groups who say homosexuality is a sin. There is also a belief that the promotion of homosexuality is part of a Western agenda to spread European and U.S. values in Africa.

LGBT+ people in Ghana face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail, extortion, and violent attacks, according to the global rights group Human Rights Watch, which interviewed dozens of victims in 2016 and 2017. Singers hope the music will translate into change on the ground.

R&B singer Amaarae said the normalization of different sexual and gender expressions on young people's smartphones has already had an impact in real life. "Androgyny has become a big thing in music videos now, and that's helping to broaden people's perspectives," the 23-year-old said. "You see more people start to become flexible in the way that they present themselves."

After releasing a song called "Fluid" last year, Amaarae released a video last month featuring men in drag. "What I'm trying to do with my art is just teach respect and understanding," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The response in Ghana? "Surprisingly positive," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

JNUTA seeks urgent appointment with HRD minister

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association JNUTA sought on Thursday an urgent appointment with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to press upon the ministrys intervention in ensuring that the impass...

Govt approves development of Loktak Inland Waterways Project in Manipur

The government on Thursday approved development of Loktak Inland Waterways Project in Manipur at an estimated cost of Rs 25.58 crore. Loktak Lake is the largest fresh water lake in northeast located at Moirang in Manipur.The Ministry of Shi...

Bhopal Gas tragedy: data on birth defects hidden, NGOs claim

The women who inhaled the toxic gas which leaked from the Union Carbide factory here 34 years ago gave birth to children with birth defects in alarming numbers, but the data was concealed, organisations working for Bhopal Gas Tragedy surviv...

Ajit Pawar congratulates, extends best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on becoming Maha CM

NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday congratulated and extended best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtras Chief Minister. In a Tweet, Ajit said Congratulations best wishes to the Shiv Sena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019