International Development News
Development News Edition

Trailer of much-awaited action-comedy 'Avane Srimannarayana' out now

The four-minute fourteen-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy 'Avane Srimannarayana' was released on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:27 IST
Trailer of much-awaited action-comedy 'Avane Srimannarayana' out now
A still from the trailer (Courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The four-minute fourteen-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy 'Avane Srimannarayana' was released on Friday. The film, produced by HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunah, stars Shanvi Srivastava and Rakshit Shetty and is helmed by Sachin Ravi.

The first official teaser of the movie was released on June 6, 2018, last year and crossed 2.6 million views. The second teaser released in mid-2019 garnered around 2.5 million views. This movie marks the directorial debut of Sachin Ravi. Renowned Tamil actor, director, producer, lyricist - Dhanush, Eega fame Telugu actor - Nani, and Premam fame Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly released the e-trailer of the movie.

The movie is set in the 70's and the 80's and took nearly took two years in the making. It has been dubbed in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film also has popular actors Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and many others in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Charan Raj and B Ajanesh Lokanath has scored the background music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...

UPDATE 7-Cricket-Latham scores ton before rain ends first day early

New Zealands Tom Latham managed to score his 11th test century before heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second test between England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of t...

After Trump's Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks

The Taliban said on Friday they were ready to restart peace talks with the United States, a day after President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the radical group would agree to a ceasefi...

Feel pressure of returning to Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff

Actor Hilary Duff says she feels pressure about the Lizzie McGuire reboot. The 31-year-old actor is returning to the titular role that made her famous in the Disney series, which will see her alter ego as a 30-year-old woman living in New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019