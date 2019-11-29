The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Filming of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in April this year and its renewal was made in December 2018. Here are some details we are currently having on the imminent season. Read the texts below to get the latest updates.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 will be aired in 2020. Based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels, the series will be refreshing. The first two seasons were already aired on Netflix and BBC and Season 3 and 4 are exclusively for Netflix.

The Last Kingdom Season 4's filming has been wrapped. Yes, this is really a beautiful news for all of us as we are on the verge of an announcement of its premiere date. The wrapping of Season 4's filming was announced by the series' official Instagram handle with a title "That's a wrap! Here's to a job well done." The snap showed Mark Rowley and Alexander Dreymon hugging each other in front of the horses at the back. The actors were observed to have blood make-ups on their faces and the overall picture shows it was a battle they just completed filming.

The imminent season of The Last Kingdom will have a significant time jump. If we have to abide by the books Bernard Cornwall, it will have a time jump of atleast a decade. As far as the returning actors are concerned, Alexander Dreymon will surely return in the main role of Uhtred. Apart from him, Ian Hart, Magnus Bruun, Eliza Butterworth, Toby Regbo, Emily Cox, Millie Brady, Mark Rowley and Jeppe Beck Laursen will return as Beocca, Cnut, Aelswith, Aethelred (Lord of the Mercians), Brida, Princess Aethelflaed, Finan and Haesten respectively. New actors include Jamie Blackley and Stefanie Martini as Eardwul and Eadith respectively.

Due to the time jump in Season 4, Alexander Dreymon's character will look a tad greyer. He thinks that this is the right time to create problem with his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson. If Netflix sticks to the timeline, fans and viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be aired anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.