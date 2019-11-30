Caitlyn Jenner admits not being in contact with daughter Khloe Kardashian

Seems like family rift is running deep between Caitlyn Jenner and her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian. While talking to other celebrities on the British reality show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Jenner admitted all of her children, including Kardashian has had a tough time accepting her gender transformation, reported E! News.

However, among all the 35-year-old star has had the most rage and is still not in conversation with Caitlyn. "I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through the whole process," the 70-year-old admitted. "It's been five or six years and I really haven't talked to her since."

"We were really close," she continued. "I raised her since she was five years old. I really don't know what her issues are." However, the Kardashian sister made it clear that it was not her father's transformation that upset her, but the fact that the former Olympian had disrespected her mother in her book and during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," Khloe has said. "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up." Amid the same conversation, she also talked about her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner's safety and her expenditure on the same.

"I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month on security," Caitlyn revealed. "It's a big operation." (Allow us to do the math for you. If that's the price tag, the billionaire beauty mogul is spending more than $4 million on safety alone.) "It's sad but they have been doing it forever," Caitlyn added. "They like having the security guys there." (ANI)

