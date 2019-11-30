Kelly Ripa celebrates thanksgiving with throwback family pictures

Actor Kelly Ripa took a stroll down the memory lane and shared several throwback pictures to celebrate Thanksgiving. The star shared a family picture with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, from eight years ago.

The picture seemed to be from their holiday celebration. "A gratitude-filled #tbt. Circa 2011. Happy Thanksgiving with love from the Consuelos Gang Gang," the 49-year-old captioned the adorable snap on Instagram. Her 48-year-old husband shared other interesting moments from the family's holiday celebration on Thursday, including a cute selfie with his wife smiling at the dinner table.

The holiday season marks a special time for the whole family to get back together, as Joaquin is the only one left living at home. Michael is a senior at New York University and currently living in his own Big Apple apartment, while Lola, who is a freshman and studying music at the same school, lives in the dorms, reported People magazine. (ANI)

