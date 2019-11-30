International Development News
Development News Edition

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?
Song Joong-Ki’s former wife, Song Hye-Kyo recently took to Instagram to post some snaps of her wearing the shoe of the Korean brand. Image Credit: Instagram / Chaumet

There is nothing new to say much on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's marital disharmony that finally ended in divorce. Their avid global fans have already accepted the real fact they are legally separated. Their fans are not happy seeing them permanently separated but now everyone is wishing the former Descendants of the Sun stars to have a good life.

As the time passes by, the discussions on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce are gradually becoming fewer and many are happy to them getting involved into one's own projects. As the former husband of 38-year-old actress was previously blamed for filing divorce without discussing the matter with her, the majority of her fans and followers are happy to see her moving on faster than him in terms of involvement in projects.

Although earlier we had seen Song Hye-Kyo losing her weight and many predicted imposition of divorce was the main cause, currently we find no trace of stress on her face. In fact, she looks absolutely gorgeous in the latest photoshoot for Suecomma Bonnie.

Song Joong-Ki's former wife, Song Hye-Kyo recently took to Instagram to post some snaps of her wearing the shoe of the Korean brand. She looks absolutely stunning in all the pictures. Apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands, the beautiful actress is also focussing on study and vacation. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

However, Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki lost some advertisement deals due to their legal separation. But he seems to have compensated with some movie projects. While his character is already fixed in Arthdal Chronicles television series, he is all set to work in a science-fiction movie titled Victory. But the name and details of his character are yet to be disclosed.

Although we don't believe in rumors, some media outlets like Style claim that Park Bo-gum is responsible for the Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's legal separation. The 38-year-old beautiful actress has been rumored to be romantically linked with the 26-year-old actor. They both starred in Encounters. However, we don't believe in this kind of baseless rumor.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Korean pop stars.

View this post on Instagram

@mokjungwook @suecommabonnie

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

7 killed in bus-tanker collision in West Bengal

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under th...

J-K: Army Chief interacts with troops during visit to Northern Command HQ

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the headquarters of Northern Command where he interacted with the troops and appreciated their steadfastness and high morale. GenBipinRawat,COAS visited HQ NorthernCommamd, Udhampur interac...

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs &

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by Department of Information Technology and Communic...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm TOP NEWS BOM44 MH-LDALL MAHARASHTRAUddhav Thackeray-led govt passes floor test amid BJP boycott Mumbai The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019