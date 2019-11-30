Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

There is nothing new to say much on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's marital disharmony that finally ended in divorce. Their avid global fans have already accepted the real fact they are legally separated. Their fans are not happy seeing them permanently separated but now everyone is wishing the former Descendants of the Sun stars to have a good life.

As the time passes by, the discussions on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce are gradually becoming fewer and many are happy to them getting involved into one's own projects. As the former husband of 38-year-old actress was previously blamed for filing divorce without discussing the matter with her, the majority of her fans and followers are happy to see her moving on faster than him in terms of involvement in projects.

Although earlier we had seen Song Hye-Kyo losing her weight and many predicted imposition of divorce was the main cause, currently we find no trace of stress on her face. In fact, she looks absolutely gorgeous in the latest photoshoot for Suecomma Bonnie.

Song Joong-Ki's former wife, Song Hye-Kyo recently took to Instagram to post some snaps of her wearing the shoe of the Korean brand. She looks absolutely stunning in all the pictures. Apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands, the beautiful actress is also focussing on study and vacation. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

However, Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki lost some advertisement deals due to their legal separation. But he seems to have compensated with some movie projects. While his character is already fixed in Arthdal Chronicles television series, he is all set to work in a science-fiction movie titled Victory. But the name and details of his character are yet to be disclosed.

Although we don't believe in rumors, some media outlets like Style claim that Park Bo-gum is responsible for the Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's legal separation. The 38-year-old beautiful actress has been rumored to be romantically linked with the 26-year-old actor. They both starred in Encounters. However, we don't believe in this kind of baseless rumor.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Korean pop stars.