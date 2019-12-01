International Development News
HP CM meets Big B in Manali, says govt considering proposals to set up film city in state

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:25 IST
HP CM meets Big B in Manali, says govt considering proposals to set up film city in state
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said his government is actively working on various proposals to set up a film city in the hill state. Thakur made the statement in Manali near here after meeting Amitabh Bachchan the picturesque town, an official statement said.

The legendary actor is currently visiting Manali for the shooting of the film 'Brahamastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The chief minister met Bachchan in the Manali circuit house for over half an hour during which he is believed to have discussed the prospect of developing a film city in the state.

The natural grandeur of Himachal Pradesh was attracting film-makers and the state was receiving various proposals for setting up the film city, Thakur, accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur, told reporters after meeting Big B. The state government would provide all possible assistance to facilitate the film industry in the state, said the chief minister, adding there are several beautiful and ideal locations in the state for shooting films.

After the recent investors' meet in the state, the Himachal government has taken several steps, including the establishment of a single-window system for clearance of the film projects. Earlier interacting with the chief minister, Amitabh Bachchan said Himachal has beautiful landscapes and the people here are very peace-loving.

Thakur also honored actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranvir Kapoor with Himachali caps, shawls, and mementos. The chief minister also listened to the grievances of the people during his visit to Manali.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLAs Kishori Lal and Surender Shourie, HPMC vice president Ram Singh, state BJP's Mahila Morcha president Dhaneshwari Thakur and Municipal Council president Nina Thakur too were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

