International Development News
Development News Edition

Chanel Iman reveals gender of her second child

Supermodel Chanel Iman revealed that she and husband Sterling Shepard will soon to be blessed with another baby girl.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:01 IST
Chanel Iman reveals gender of her second child
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard and daughter, Cali (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Supermodel Chanel Iman revealed that she and husband Sterling Shepard will soon to be blessed with another baby girl. Iman announced the happy news taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday. She shared a series of snaps from her rose and white-themed gender reveal party.

"Blessed with another baby girl on the way," the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote alongside pictures of herself. The photo also featured her husband and another daughter Cali, posing in front of the white decorative trees and pink and white roses.

"Mommy of two @lerose_onlineOpens in a new Window. @kbellesdesignOpens in a new Window. evan_erogers," Iman captioned a second photo of herself holding her little bundle of joy in which both are sporting light pink pajamas. She revealed her pregnancy to the world on August 26, a few weeks after Cali's first birthday.

"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," the 29-year-old star captioned an Instagram photo that showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top. The couple who began dating in 2016 announced that they were expecting their first child together in May 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Iman previously told Us Weekly that she was "super sick" during her pregnancy with Cali. "The first trimester was very difficult," the soon-to-be mother of two revealed in June 2018. "I really struggled." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced Vikings return to Seattle for MNF rematch

Pete Carroll is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Seattle coach will get a first-hand look at the unit Monday night, when the Seahawks 9-2 play host to the Vikings 8-3 in a key NFC matchup.Theyre really well-balanced, Carroll ...

Aluminium futures up on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 35 paise to Rs 133.90 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contrac...

China says detained Australian Yang in good condition, not tortured

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year is in good condition and has not been tortured, rejecting criticism by the Australian government about his treatment.Chinese ...

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and to

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and toexplore strongest provisions in laws Defence Minister RajnathSingh in LS on Hyderabad rape case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019