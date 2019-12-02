Female characters in films are made tough as opposed to being strong: Adria Arjona

Hollywood actor Adria Arjona on Monday said women in contemporary cinema are written as "tough" but she was happy that her character in "6 Underground" had a heart without compromising on her strength. The actor plays "4", who is a doctor, in the Netflix film, directed by Michael Bay.

Also starring Ryan Reynolds, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco, the action movie is set to start streaming on December 13. Arjona said it was easy for her to play "this woman that has to constantly take care of them", especially Melanie's character, "2".

"I like playing characters that are empathetic...That drew me to it was getting to play a strong female character that still has a heart. That is not tough but is strong, it's (the role) hard to come by. "A lot of films that I see have female characters are made tough as opposed to being strong. And I think this character had that other strengths that I really love," the 27-year-old actor told reporters at the press conference of "6 Underground" here.

Arjona said the fact that she "fell in love" with the other cast members instantly added to the filmmaking experience. "... I fell in love with all of my cast mates almost automatically in seconds. I remember I met Melanie in the trailer and I was like 'I love you'," she said.

The actor, who earlier featured in another Netflix action film "Triple Frontier" , said the car chase scene in the upcoming movie was the most challenging sequence for her. "Just because you're stuck in a car. Dave Franco actually did a lot of driving. You still have to play the scene, still go to action and then you have Michael in front of you operating a camera just giving you directions.

"It is full chaotic, frantic and a really cool and fun experience where you have the director directing and giving you the directions at the same time. That was pretty impressive," she said.

