'Khaali Peeli' is an intense romantic film: Ananya Panday

  Updated: 02-12-2019 17:29 IST
Actor Ananya Panday says shooting her forthcoming film with Ishaan, "Khaali Peeli'", is a dream come true as she was waiting to do an intense romantic story. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the Mumbai-set movie promises a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl.

The project is Ananya's third film after "Student of the Year 2" with Tiger Shroff and upcoming "Pati Patni Aur Woh" , in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. "I was waiting to do an intense romantic film and this one is just that. Ishaan is so much fun to work with, whenever he comes on set, its like a storm has entered. The entire film is set at night! Tiger (during 'Student') would sleep at 10, so we didn't do any night shoot. So for me, this entire film being set at night is a challenge," she said in a group interview.

The actor said for the film, backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, she had to change the way she speaks. "In 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', my lingo is how I speak in real life. In 'Khaali Peeli', my character Pooja has a Bambaiya lingo. This is actually the first film where I had to change the way I spoke.

"When you separate yourself from who you are as a person, you are less conscious. I am feeling very inhibited with the film, I am doing anything and getting away with it because I am not playing myself, I am playing a character. Pooja can do anything," she added. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, "Khaali Peeli" is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

