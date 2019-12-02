Left Menu
Development News Edition

He knows the truth, says woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:30 IST
He knows the truth, says woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal
Image Credit: Wikimedia

An American woman who says she was forced to have underage sex with Britain's Prince Andrew has appealed to Britons to take her side, saying that only she was telling the truth. Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked by the disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the British royal when she was 17 years old. Andrew categorically denies the allegations.

In an interview to be broadcast on BBC TV later on Monday, Giuffre dismissed his denials and gave details of a trip to London in 2001 when she said she was taken by Epstein to meet the prince. "He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me," Giuffre told BBC Panorama in extracts released by the broadcaster.

"I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being ok. This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty." Andrew, 59, Queen Elizabeth's second son, denies the accusations or having any relationship with Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts.

In response to the excerpts of Giuffre's interview, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation." Last month the prince gave an interview himself to the BBC which he hoped would draw a line under the scandal.

However, the interview was widely regarded as a disaster for the prince, provoking days of negative headlines and culminating in the prince stepping down from royal duties as charities and other organisations distanced themselves from him. NIGHTCLUB

In her interview, which was recorded before the prince spoke to the BBC, Giuffre said she was taken to the Tramp nightclub in London by Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew asked her to dance, she said. "I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere...," she said.

Andrew, the eighth-in-line to the throne, said he could not have had sex with Giuffre on the night she alleges because he had been to a pizza restaurant in the commuter town of Woking for a children's party. He said he suffered from a medical condition that stopped him perspiring and cast doubt on the authenticity of a picture from 2001 which showed him with his arm around Giuffre's waist.

Andrew also said he had stayed at Epstein's home in New York after the financier had been convicted of Florida state prostitution charges because he was "too honourable" and wanted to break off the friendship in person. Those explanations provoked derision and ridicule in newspapers and social media, while the prince was also criticised for failing to show sympathy for the victims of Epstein who killed himself in a U.S. prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses. Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean come on I'm calling BS on this, because that's what it is," Giuffre said. (Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets including Germany and France slumping more than 2, as a reimposition of U.S. metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina triggered a decline in globa...

UPDATE 1-Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Bloombergs news agency sai...

Top 6 players from Judo championship will get selected for Khelo India

Judo Association CEO Munawar Anzar has said that players, who finish in the top six rankings in the ongoing Junior National Judo Championship being held here, will get selected for next years Khelo India games. Since the last 35 years, ther...

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

The killing of 158 wild boar in a single days hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of carnage, even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar was killed in a battue in which beaters drove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019