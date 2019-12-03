Jodie Comer is such a performance animal: director Shannon Murphy

Shannon Murphy, who has directed the final two episodes of "Killing Eve" season three, has hailed its star Jodie Comer for her performance in the show. Murphy told Variety that she had a wonderful time working Comer on the upcoming third season.

"I only finished shooting the two episodes of 'Killing Eve' a week ago and now I’m in the edit. What has been amazing is that my particular episodes focus a lot on Jodie Comer’s character, Villanelle," the director said. "I've had the most incredible time working with Jodie. She is such a performance animal. I've actually never really experienced anything quite like it. I just find that her range and playfulness and performance intelligence is amazing and I hope that we'll keep working together in the future because it’s been an extraordinary experience," she added.

The third season will follow up on the sophomore chapter's finale cliffhanger as Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) seemingly betrayed Eve (Sandra Oh) before Villanelle (Comer) shot Eve, leaving her to die in Rome. It is expected to premiere on BBC America next year.

