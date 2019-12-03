Left Menu
David Kerr to helm 'Joy To The World'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:47 IST
David Kerr to helm 'Joy To The World'

"Johnny English Strikes Again" helmer David Kerr is set to direct Irish Christmas story "Joy To The World" . According to Deadline, Kerr will direct the project from a script by Ronan Blaney, best known for writing the 2014 Oscar-nominated short film "Boogaloo And Graham".

Described as a coming-of-age story, the film will revolve around a bank robber dressed as Santa Claus who holds up a bank and a child disillusioned with Christmas encounters a man in the woods who, also dressed as Santa, claims to have fallen out of his sleigh. The pair strike up a friendship and go on an adventure. "Joy To The World" will be produced by Kate McColgan for Calico Pictures and Vivien Muller-Rommel and Michael Lehmann for Studio Hamburg UK.

