Quinta Brunson to star in HBO Max's single-camera comedy

Actor-comedienne Qunita Brunson is set to play the lead role in a untitled single-camera comedy. According to Variety, the series has received a put pilot commitment at streamer HBO Max.

Brunson has also co-written the half-hour project with Michelle Nader. The story revolves around "an ambitious millenial flying up the ladder at a media start up company who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis– averting team of diverse writers made up of green Internet newbies."

Nader will serve as a showrunner and executive producer. Warner Bros Television, which locked an overall deal with Nader last year, will produce.

