Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quinta Brunson to star in HBO Max's single-camera comedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 11:35 IST
Quinta Brunson to star in HBO Max's single-camera comedy

Actor-comedienne Qunita Brunson is set to play the lead role in a untitled single-camera comedy. According to Variety, the series has received a put pilot commitment at streamer HBO Max.

Brunson has also co-written the half-hour project with Michelle Nader. The story revolves around "an ambitious millenial flying up the ladder at a media start up company who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis– averting team of diverse writers made up of green Internet newbies."

Nader will serve as a showrunner and executive producer. Warner Bros Television, which locked an overall deal with Nader last year, will produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it fails to recognise terrorism threats -Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATOs plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey deems terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.Relations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019