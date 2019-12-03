Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dance your heart out to 'Sauda Khara Khara' from 'Good Newwz'

The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' released another power-packed dancing number 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the movie on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:23 IST
Dance your heart out to 'Sauda Khara Khara' from 'Good Newwz'
A stll from the song. (Image Courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' released another power-packed dancing number 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the movie on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar shared the recreated version of the popular 90's number on his twitter handle and captioned the video of the dancing number as, "Throw your hands up & join in!#SaudaKharaKhara out now."

The three-minute forty-one-second song is shot in a typical Punjabi wedding setup where Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are seen grooving to the Dhol beats. In the latter half of the song, they are joined in by Akshay Kumar who also starts shaking a leg to the upbeat number. 'Sauda Khara Khara' is a high-energy dance number and is sure to make the listeners groove to its beats.

The song is penned by Kumaar and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali. Interestingly, the song is a remake of Sukhbir's pop number that featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged and the couples are left in a complete state of shock when the doctor apprises them about it. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the outspoken, friendly and fun duo in the upcoming flick.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO's chief cannot promise to heal rift with Turkey by end of London summit

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it was not right to question the Western alliances security guarantee but that he was working to solve a dispute with Turkey over allied plans to defend the Baltics.Asked if the issue ...

Greta Thunberg arrives by sail in Europe for climate talks

Lisbon, Dec 3 AP Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived Tuesday by catamaran in the port of Lisbon after a three-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States. The Swedish teen sailed to the Portuguese capital before heading...

UPDATE 1-UN to deliver food aid to 4.1 mln in Zimbabwe, fears 'major crisis'

The United Nations said on Tuesday it was procuring food assistance for 4.1 million Zimbabweans, a quarter of the population in a country where shortages are being exacerbated by runaway inflation and climate-induced drought.Zimbabwe, once ...

Africa Security Forum 2019: Experts try to bring out solutions to impact of climate change

The impact of climate change on security in Africa is the theme of the 2019 edition of the Africa Security Forum that takes place in Moroccos capital, Rabat from December 1 to 3, 2019. The three-day event allows the participants to explore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019