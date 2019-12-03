Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:30 IST
Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music
Image Credit: Flickr

Newcomer Billie Eilish dominated Apple Music streams in 2019, scoring the top streamed album of the year with "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Apple Music said on Tuesday. Eilish, 17, who burst onto the alternative pop scene this year and is nominated for four Grammy Awards in January, came 5th on the list of most-streamed songs, with "Bad Guy," Apple Music said in a year-end list.

Eilish's "Bad Guy" single also came top of the most Shazamed songs of 2019, the music recognition app owned by Apple said. Apple has 60 million subscribers to its streaming music service, behind industry leader Spotify's 113 million premium subscribers as of October.

Another breakout artist, black, gay rapper Lil Nas X, had the top streamed song of 2019 on Apple Music with his viral hit "Old Town Road," which also spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts. Colombian reggaeton artist J. Balvin, who was featured on hits "I Like It," "Say My Name" and "China," was the most Shazamed artist of 2019.

Ariana Grande and Post Malone both had two entries on Apple Music's global top 10 streamed songs of the year. Grande's break-up ode "Thank U, Next" and single "7 Rings" were 3rd and 4th, while Post Malone's "Sunflower," from the "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" animated movie, and "Wow," took 2nd and 6th place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

Saudi king invites Qatar emir to Riyadh summit: Doha

Saudi King Salman has invited Qatars emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted. The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf C...

Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccers rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee VAR decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review ...

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019