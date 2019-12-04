Will Packer developing thriller 'When I Was You'

Will Packer Productions and Focus Features are adapting Amber Garza's upcoming novel "When I Was You" as a female-driven thriller.

The story focuses on a woman named Kelly Medina who becomes obsessed with another Kelly Medina, a single mother half her age who lives in the town. When they become friends, she finds a renewed sense of purpose taking care of the young woman and her baby.

"Amber Garza writes edgy and tense psychological thrillers that keep her readers on the edge of their seats. We’re excited about collaborating with Focus Features on material this good," Packer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The book is slated for release in August 2020.

