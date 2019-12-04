Left Menu
Maddison Brown addresses her rumoured relationship with Liam Hemsworth

A month after Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown were spotted together on a date, the later finally addressed their rumoured relationship for the first time.

  ANI
  
  Washington DC
  
  Updated: 04-12-2019 12:30 IST
  
  Created: 04-12-2019 12:30 IST
Maddison Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A month after Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown were spotted together on a date, the later finally addressed their rumoured relationship for the first time. Speaking about her much-in-news romance with the actor, Brown said, "I'm not answering that question."

"My rule is not talking about my personal life," E! News cited her interview with Confidential magazine. The 'Dynasty' star went on to say that while the media coverage could give her the popularity, but the love aspect for her is off those limits.

"But again, I can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested and again, it's not really in my day-to-day reality," the 22-year-old continued. It really "doesn't bother the model" to talk about relationships even though they are a part of "human nature" which everyone wants to "gossip" about.

Both Hemsworth and Brown have remained tight-lipped on whatever is between them and a source close to them told People magazine earlier that the two are "taking it slow." "Liam is taking it slow, but he's definitely interested in her," said the insider.

"They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great. Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them," the source continued. Earlier in October, the 'Hunger Games' actor and Brown were seen holding hands and showing off some PDA while taking a stroll in NYC's West Village neighbourhood after grabbing something to eat at an Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus. (ANI)

