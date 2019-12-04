Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajkumar Hirani to make two films on cricket?

Seems like filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is on his way to bring out feature films on cricket soon, as he has been approached for not one but two sports based movies!

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:49 IST
Rajkumar Hirani to make two films on cricket?
Rajkumar Hirani (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Seems like filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is on his way to bring out feature films on cricket soon, as he has been approached for not one but two sports based movies! After the 2018 hit 'Sanju', speculations were rife on what would be the subject of the director's next outing. Finally, a source has informed that he has been approached with two sports related scripts.

While one is in association with Fox Star Films, the other is with his co-writer Abhijat Joshi. "Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with two films based on cricket: a Fox Star film, the larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, while another cricket story is also being written by Abhijat Joshi," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old is already working on a web series and a few other scripts, according to the source. Film critic Taran Adarsh too shared the news on Twitter writing that the filmmaker has been approached for "two films on cricket."

The filmmaker is widely known for making films like '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Munna Bhai MBBS' among others. His last outing 'Sanju' starred Ranbir Kapoor as Indian actor Sanjay Dutt and chronicled the life of the latter. It hit big screens last year on June 29.

The film also starred Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. bill targeting camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation in important areas.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a quest...

Olympics-S.Korea to use radiation detectors, food from home at Tokyo Games

South Koreas Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.Japan has p...

UPDATE 2-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Irans President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes.The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 afte...

Indian Army helped Japanese Army hone counter-terrorism skills for Tokyo Olympics

Amid growing military ties between the two countries, the Indian Army extended help to the Japanese Army to hone its skills in counter-terrorist operations to tackle such possible situations during the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019