Women have a natural superpower: Melanie Laurent

French star Melanie Laurent says women are real-life superheroes as they have the ability to successfully juggle personal and professional roles. The acclaimed star, best known outside French cinema for her turn in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" , was recently in Seoul to promote her upcoming Netflix film "6 Underground".

"I have two kids. My youngest is two months old. I am a superhero already. To be here with my kids, working at the same time is a superpower. Women have a natural superpower," Laurent told PTI on the red carpet of the fan event of the action movie here. The actor, who plays a sharpshooter called "2" in the film, earlier said the movie may not fall under the superhero genre but it revolves around human beings who are capable of doing great things without superpowers.

Asked about her opinion on superhero films, Laurent, 36, said she loves the genre. "I love all of Marvel superhero movies because they are so not real. It's a great way to switch off your brain.

"And sometimes you just need that... Watch a supercool movie but also feel something at the same time," she told PTI. Besides Laurent, "6 Underground" also stars Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

Directed by Michael Bay, the film starts streaming on Netflix on December 13.

