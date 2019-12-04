Aamir Khan extends his heartfelt wishes to team 'Panipat'

Aamir Khan shared his warm wishes for Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' that is set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. "Dear Ashu, Wishing Sanju, Arjun, Kriti and you all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more! Love.a," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a poster of the historic drama.

"Thank u so so much sir! Waiting for u to see it!"' Kriti Sanon replied. The lead actor of the flick, Arjun Kapoor, wrote: "Thank you so much Aamir sir... hope u manage to watch during ur journey of bringing Laal singh Chaddha to life..."

The film, which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Khan and Gowariker had teamed up in 'Lagaan' which went on to become a blockbuster. It is the last Bollywood film to earn an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

'Panipat's ' ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. Aamir Khan, who was last seen in the 'Thugs of Hindostan, is pairing with Kareena Kapoor Khan in his forthcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which happens to be a remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020. (ANI)

